A former racehorse trainer from Elmont was charged Thursday with the sexual exploitation of a child and producing “a massive “ amount of child pornography over 30 years that he sometimes appeared in, according to court papers and sources.

Daniel Mullan, 80, was an assistant trainer of Triple Crown winner Secretariat and was foreman of the champion racehorse's stables at Belmont Race Track in the 1970s, according to reports in Irish newspapers, and an affidavit he filed in Irish courts, sources said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in federal court in Central Islip on charges of sexual exploitation of a child, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity, and two counts of possession of child pornography, according to court papers.

“The defendant has personally engaged in the sexual exploitation of numerous minors and raped several minor boys on video,” said Eastern District Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Maffei in court papers.

In arguing that Mullan should not be released on bond, Maffei said in court papers Thursday that: “The defendant’s possession of child pornography created over decades … was so large that the defendant not only stored it in his Nassau County residence, but also in a storage unit which he had rented at a facility in Melville, New York.”

“Many of the individuals depicted [on the videos] have been identified and interviewed by law enforcement and have confirmed that Mullan had sexually abused them and recorded it,” the court papers said.

Mullan served time in Irish prisons on unrelated charges of sexual assault and child pornography until 2017. But that year, FBI agents got a tip and searched his Long Island home and the Melville storage unit where they found the child pornography, the papers said. The result of those searches were revealed in the court papers Thursday.

After a two-year extradition battle, FBI agents took Mullan into custody and flew back with him to New York Thursday, sources said.

Mullan had been extradited from the United States to Ireland in 2014 in a separate case in which he pleaded guilty in 2016 to sexual assault and other charges, including the production of child pornography between 2000 and 2005, the court papers said.