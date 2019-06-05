TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Crime

Two East Patchogue houses raided by feds, Suffolk police

By Nicole Fuller
Federal and local authorities raided two East Patchogue homes Wednesday morning as part of a narcotics investigation, police said. 

"The Suffolk County Police Department executed two search warrants in East Patchogue this morning," the police department said in an email. "The search warrants were pertaining to ongoing narcotics investigations."

Police did not answer when asked if arrests were made. The warrants were executed at homes on Woodside and Mount Vernon avenues, police said. 

Suffolk police officers, as well as officers from ICE's Homeland Security Investigations — some wearing shirts identifying themselves as part of the "Gang Unit" — and the NYPD were observed at the homes. 

Officers were seen removing high-intensity lights and trash bags full of unidentifed items from the homes. 

Neither the NYPD nor an HSI spokeswoman immediately provided comment. 

With James Carbone 



Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

