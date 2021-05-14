Here's the scoop.

Nassau police said a would-be robber is on ice after he walked into a Ralph’s Italian Ices in Farmingdale around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, handed a female employee a note demanding cash and said the woman promptly told him no.

The 53-year-old woman then went and chased the man out of the store, located at 850 Main St. Across the street to the east of Ralph's, police said the man grabbed an American flag off the front of a building, turned to the woman and attempted to frighten her off.

But, police said, the employee wasn't buying it and, as one of the other Ralph's employees yelled for someone to call 911, the man dropped the flag and ran away.

Alert Suffolk cops found the man, identified as Vincent Baxter, 21, of Amityville, a short time later near the intersection of Route 110 and Del Drive. Police arrested him and turned him over to Nassau, police said.

Baxter is now charged with third-degree attempted robbery, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, police said.

He is scheduled for arraignment Friday in Mineola.