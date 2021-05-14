TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Ralph's Italian Ices employee refuses to pay would-be robber, chases him off, Nassau police say

Ralph's Italian Ices, located at 850 Main St.

Ralph's Italian Ices, located at 850 Main St. in Farmingdale. Credit: Google maps

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Here's the scoop.

Nassau police said a would-be robber is on ice after he walked into a Ralph’s Italian Ices in Farmingdale around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, handed a female employee a note demanding cash and said the woman promptly told him no.

The 53-year-old woman then went and chased the man out of the store, located at 850 Main St. Across the street to the east of Ralph's, police said the man grabbed an American flag off the front of a building, turned to the woman and attempted to frighten her off.

But, police said, the employee wasn't buying it and, as one of the other Ralph's employees yelled for someone to call 911, the man dropped the flag and ran away.

Alert Suffolk cops found the man, identified as Vincent Baxter, 21, of Amityville, a short time later near the intersection of Route 110 and Del Drive. Police arrested him and turned him over to Nassau, police said.

Baxter is now charged with third-degree attempted robbery, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, police said.

He is scheduled for arraignment Friday in Mineola.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Businesses and customers are faced with questions over
Businesses, workers must deal with vaccine etiquette
A soon-to-depart Metro-North train waits in Grand Central
$4.7B plan to bring Metro-North to Penn Station revived
The state's Excelsior Pass was designed to make
Excelsior Pass a hot ticket — if you can get one from the state
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder on Thursday at
Cops: CVS worker stole vaccine cards from Levittown store
Michael Valva wipes his eyes in court during
Witness: Couple agreed to talk to police after Thomas Valva's death
Sydney Glover, 13, of South Ozone Park, Queens,
COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 12 to 15 begin on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?