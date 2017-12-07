TODAY'S PAPER
Cops seek man who bought Range Rover with fake license

Police said they are seeking this man in

Police said they are seeking this man in connection with the fradulent purchase of a 2014 Range Rover. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Ellen Yan  ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A man drove off with a $61,000 Range Rover from a Hicksville dealership by using a fake New Jersey driver’s license to get financing, Nassau police said in asking for help to find him.

The Grand Prix Subaru dealership on South Broadway did a credit check and approved financing of a 2014 Range Rover, and the customer left in it Nov. 27, police said.

Several days later, the bank notified the dealership that the vehicle was purchased with a stolen identity, police said.

Second Precinct detectives released surveillance photo of the suspect, who was wearing a gray sweater over a black shirt and jeans.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 516-573-6256 or Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

