A man drove off with a $61,000 Range Rover from a Hicksville dealership by using a fake New Jersey driver’s license to get financing, Nassau police said in asking for help to find him.

The Grand Prix Subaru dealership on South Broadway did a credit check and approved financing of a 2014 Range Rover, and the customer left in it Nov. 27, police said.

Several days later, the bank notified the dealership that the vehicle was purchased with a stolen identity, police said.

Second Precinct detectives released surveillance photo of the suspect, who was wearing a gray sweater over a black shirt and jeans.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 516-573-6256 or Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.