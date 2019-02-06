TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Deer Park man arrested, charged with rape, Suffolk police say

Philip Evanson, of Deer Park, was charged with

Philip Evanson, of Deer Park, was charged with third-degree rape, Suffolk County police said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A Deer Park man who police allege raped a 16-year-old girl last year was arrested Tuesday, Suffolk County police said.

Philip Evanson, charged with third-degree rape, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Officers arrested Evanson on Adams Street in Deer Park, police said Wednesday morning.

In a news release on May 23, police asked for the public's help to find Evanson, saying he was "believed to be employed as a solar panel installer" and known to frequent Deer Park and Bay Shore. Police said he was 28 years old at the time.

Police did not provide further details on Wednesday.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

