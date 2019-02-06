A Deer Park man who police allege raped a 16-year-old girl last year was arrested Tuesday, Suffolk County police said.

Philip Evanson, charged with third-degree rape, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Officers arrested Evanson on Adams Street in Deer Park, police said Wednesday morning.

In a news release on May 23, police asked for the public's help to find Evanson, saying he was "believed to be employed as a solar panel installer" and known to frequent Deer Park and Bay Shore. Police said he was 28 years old at the time.

Police did not provide further details on Wednesday.