TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Morning
SEARCH
37° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

North Babylon man charged with raping two teens, police say

The 14-year-old and 15-year old girls were raped last week, Suffolk County police said.

Jesse Myers, of North Babylon, was arrested Sunday

Jesse Myers, of North Babylon, was arrested Sunday and charged with rape, Suffolk County police said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Newsday Staff
Print

A North Babylon man was arrested Sunday and charged with raping a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year old girl last week, Suffolk County police said.

Jesse Myers, 19, met the girls through mutual acquaintances and they went to his home, police said in a news release. 

Myers had sex with the 14-year-old girl on Thursday in a trailer outside his Parkdale Drive home, detectives determined in an investigation. He had sex with the 15-year-old girl on Saturday inside the home, police said.

Detectives arrested him about 8:45 a.m. Sunday, police said. He was charged with second-degree and third-degree rape.

Myers was held overnight for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, police said. No attorney information was available.

Police asked anyone with information to contact First Squad Detectives at 631-854-8152.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President 1600: Trump moves the North Korea goalposts closer 
A split tree limb in front of a Forecast: High wind warning, possible outages
This Sands Point house is listed for $1.595 John McEnroe coach owned $1.595M LI home
A job fair this week will recruit workers Job fair will recruit workers for 2020 Census
State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) is seen NY Senate to schedule public LIRR hearing
Brightwaters Mayor John Valdini, left, and John Catania, Cabin restoration will be a village volunteer effort