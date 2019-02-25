A North Babylon man was arrested Sunday and charged with raping a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year old girl last week, Suffolk County police said.

Jesse Myers, 19, met the girls through mutual acquaintances and they went to his home, police said in a news release.

Myers had sex with the 14-year-old girl on Thursday in a trailer outside his Parkdale Drive home, detectives determined in an investigation. He had sex with the 15-year-old girl on Saturday inside the home, police said.

Detectives arrested him about 8:45 a.m. Sunday, police said. He was charged with second-degree and third-degree rape.

Myers was held overnight for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, police said. No attorney information was available.

Police asked anyone with information to contact First Squad Detectives at 631-854-8152.