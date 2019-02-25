TODAY'S PAPER
North Babylon man charged with raping two teens, police say

The 14-year-old and 15-year old girls were raped last week, Suffolk County police said.

Jesse Myers, of North Babylon, was arrested Sunday

Jesse Myers, of North Babylon, was arrested Sunday and charged with rape, Suffolk County police said. Photo Credit: SCPD

A North Babylon man was arrested Sunday and charged with raping a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year old girl last week, Suffolk County police said.

Jesse Myers, 19, met the girls through mutual acquaintances, and they went to his home, police said in a news release. 

Myers had sex with the 14-year-old girl on Thursday in a trailer outside his Parkdale Drive home, detectives determined in an investigation. He had sex with the 15-year-old girl on Saturday inside the home, police said.

Detectives arrested him about 8:45 a.m. Sunday, police said. He was charged with second-degree and third-degree rape.

Myers was arraigned Monday at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday and bail was set at $75,000 bond or $35,000 cash, according to online court records. Temporary orders of protection were issued against him in both cases. His attorney could not be immediately reached. 

Police asked anyone with information to contact First Squad Detectives at 631-854-8152.

