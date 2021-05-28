TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Crime

Suffolk police searching for man who assaulted, raped woman in Coram

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Suffolk County police are searching for a man who raped a woman in a wooded area of Coram Thursday afternoon.

Police said the woman was walking on a trail near Route 112 and Skips Road at 1:45 p.m. when she was attacked by a man who assaulted and raped her.

The woman described the man as unshaven with a medium build. She was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital Medical Center to be treated for her injuries, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

