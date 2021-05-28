Suffolk County police are searching for a man who raped a woman in a wooded area of Coram Thursday afternoon.

Police said the woman was walking on a trail near Route 112 and Skips Road at 1:45 p.m. when she was attacked by a man who assaulted and raped her.

The woman described the man as unshaven with a medium build. She was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital Medical Center to be treated for her injuries, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.