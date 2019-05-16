A Patchogue man was sentenced this week to 20 years and 6 months in prison for raping a girl in his home over Labor Day weekend in 2012, according to the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

Gary Grigg, 31, who is serving a 13-year sentence for another crime, was indicted in October 2018, accusing him of raping the girl, who was under 10 years old when the crime occurred, District Attorney Timothy Sini said in a news release.

“The victim attempted to resist but Grigg was able to hold the victim down,” according to the release. “Grigg then threatened the victim not to tell anyone about the assault.”

The threat worked until August 2016 when the girl told a family member about the rape after learning that Grigg was serving a 13-year prison sentence for the other crime, according to Sini's office. Grigg was in prison for sexually assaulting and robbing a woman on Main Street in Patchogue on June 29, 2013, Sini said.

"Victims of rape or sexual assault are often afraid to come forward and report their abusers to law enforcement, but we are here to help and protect you,” Sini said in the release.

Grigg pleaded guilty on April 19 to first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree rape, and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, according to Sini's office.

On Tuesday, state Supreme Court Justice Mark Cohen in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead imposed the sentence, which also ordered that Grigg be supervised for 20 years after his release from prison, according to the release.