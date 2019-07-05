TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

LI man charged in rape of minor girl, police say

Thomas Hinrichs of Sound Beach.

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A Sound Beach man has been arrested on charges of felony rape of an underage girl he met through social media, according to the Suffolk police.

Thomas Hinrichs, 33, was arrested at his home about 4 p.m. Thursday, police said.

The suspect, set to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, was charged with another felony: committing a criminal sex act.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone who may be a victim is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

