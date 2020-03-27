A Long Island-based news photographer has been arrested and charged with raping a woman in a Brentwood parking lot earlier this month, authorities said Friday.

Victor Alcorn, 62, of Patchogue, was charged with first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, all felonies, according to Sheila Kelly, a spokeswoman at the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

On March 11, Alcorn offered a ride to a woman at a bus stop and threatened to run her over if she refused, Kelly said in an email Friday. “Alcorn then allegedly drove the victim to the parking lot of Pilgrim Psychiatric Center, located in Brentwood, and raped her in the vehicle,” Kelly said.

Alcorn was arrested by Suffolk police on March 23. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment the next day and bail was set at $10,000 bond or $5,000 cash bail, Kelly said. Alcorn posted bond and is no longer in custody, Kelly said.

The judge also issued an order barring Alcorn from any contact with the alleged victim, Kelly said.

Alcorn’s photographs were published frequently in the New York Post. He covered some of the biggest news stories on Long Island, including superstorm Sandy and the federal corruption trials of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano. A Post spokesman did not immediately provide comment.

His photos also have occasionally appeared in Newsday.

Alcorn, who did not answer a call to his cellphone seeking comment Friday, is being represented by the Legal Aid Society, which does not comment to reporters. He is due back in court on May 11.