Cops: Homeless man arrested in Roosevelt rape

By John Valenti
A homeless man is facing a court date after being arrested Tuesday and charged with raping a 77-year-old woman in her home Saturday in Roosevelt, Nassau County police said.

Kenneth Saquon Mallete, 33, was arrested in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn after an investigation by Nassau Special Victims Squad and First Squad detectives, as well as NYPD plainclothes officers from the 67th Precinct, police said. He was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual act by forcible compulsion, and predatory sexual assault.

Arraignment details were not immediately available Thursday.

Police said Mallete entered a home on Conlon Road through a rear window around 5:10 a.m. Saturday, made his way to the second floor, and woke the victim.

“After a brief conversation, the defendant sexually assaulted the victim multiple times,” police said in a statement.

At one point during the assault, police said, Mallete left the room to check on a noise he heard from another room. The quick-thinking victim then used the opportunity to flee her home, police said, going to a neighbor’s house to call 911 and report the attack.

Though Mallete, realizing the victim had escaped, fled the scene, police said an investigation led to his arrest.

Police did not disclose what evidence led them to Mallete.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

