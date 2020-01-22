A Brentwood man who raped a woman after luring her to his home by pretending he was casting a television show has been sentenced to 18 years in prison, authorities said Wednesday.

Patrice Germain, 52, was also sentenced to ten years of post-release supervision, said Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini in a news release.

Germain had been convicted of rape in the first degree, criminal sexual act in the first degree, three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, and criminal obstruction of breathing.

“This is a depraved individual who preyed upon the victim by exploiting her aspirations,” Sini said in the release. “He lured her to his home under false pretenses then brutally raped her."

Germain had contacted the woman alleging that he was producing and directing a television series, and was looking for actresses, singers and dancers, said Sini. He arranged to meet the woman on June 13, 2018, and bring her to his residence, which he said was his production studio, Sini said.

After Germain picked up the woman at the airport, he became hostile to her and repeatedly denied her requests to be taken to the hotel where she was staying, Sini said. He brought her to his Brentwood home where he raped her, sexually abused her and choked her. The woman suffered internal bleeding and numerous bruises, lacerations and abrasions, he said.

Germain was convicted on Nov. 22, 2019, in Suffolk by state Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro after a three-week non-jury trial. He was certified as a sex offender at the time of his conviction.