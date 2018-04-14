TODAY'S PAPER
Hempstead man gets 10-year sentence in NYC rape case

Cameron McDermott, 32, will also have to register as a sex offender, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Cameron McDermott, 32, of Hempstead.

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
The Hempstead man who pleaded guilty to raping two unconscious women in New York City was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday, authorities said.

Cameron McDermott, 32, who pleaded guilty in February, was also sentenced on Friday to five years of post-release supervision, and he will have to register as a sex offender, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

He was sentenced in Manhattan Supreme Court by Justice Mark Dwyer.

One woman he attacked on eight occasions in 2010, and the other he attacked five times in 2013, according to the Manhattan DA. The two women were unaware they had been raped until detectives contacted them, prosecutors said.

The attacks came to light, authorities said, when Garden City police executed a search warrant during an investigation of McDermott as a suspect in a public-lewdness and child-pornography case.

That case came about after police said McDermott exposed himself several times to women in Garden City over a four-month span — resulting in his arrest in January 2017.

According to the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office, he is awaiting sentencing on a child-pornography charge and a public-lewdness charge in connection to that case.

During the Garden City investigation, authorities said they found videos that he had made of the New York City rapes on his computer, police said.

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

