Long Island Crime

NYC correction officer charged in SSP road-rage dispute, police say

By Deon J. Hampton
A New York City correction officer flashed a badge and indicated he had a gun during a road-rage dispute Sunday evening in Hempstead, State Police said.

Rashad C. Hinton, 31, of Uniondale, was taken into custody after leaving the scene and is due in Nassau County First District Court on Sept. 30, troopers said.

Hinton was driving east on the Southern State Parkway near Exit 21 around 8:23 p.m. in a 2015 Lexus G35, before leaving the vehicle and getting into an argument with another driver over a lane merge, troopers said.

The second driver was in a 2006 Honda Civic, officials said.

During the argument, Hinton produced a badge and made statements and movements toward his waistband, showing the other driver he was in possession of a firearm, troopers said.

Hinton, who legally possessed the badge and firearm, left the scene before the troopers arrived, but he was located and arrested on a second-degree menacing charge, police said.

It was not clear whether Hinton was represented by counsel.

