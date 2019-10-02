TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: North Valley Stream man arrested in $150,000 real estate fraud

Rickie Roberts of North Valley Stream faces charges

Rickie Roberts of North Valley Stream faces charges of second- and third-degree grand larceny, police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A North Valley Stream man faces arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead after, police said, he swindled two female victims out of more than $150,000 in a real estate fraud going back seven years.

Nassau County police said the victims, from Freeport, levied the mortgage fraud complaint against real estate agent Rickie Roberts on Aug. 24, 2015. Following an investigation by the police Fraud and Forgery Unit, made in conjunction with the state Department of Financial Services, police said Roberts, 58, of 982 N. Bowe Rd., surrendered Tuesday and was charged with second-degree grand larceny and third-degree grand larceny.

It was not immediately clear why it took investigators four years to arrest Roberts. It also was not clear if Roberts was represented by counsel.

Police said the victims, then aged 63 and 26, stated in the 2015 complaint that Roberts had showed them "multiple properties" during a three-year span and that during that time they had given Roberts "multiple cashier's checks" totaling more than $150,000 in a good-faith move to cover "banking fees and down payments."

Police did not immediately provide additional details of the alleged scam.

Detectives are asking anyone who thinks they've been a victim of a similar crime to call 911 or their local precinct.

All calls will remain confidential.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

