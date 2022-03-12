Suffolk County police arrested a Bay Shore man Friday night after police said he claimed to have a gun in a theater at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park.

Police said Luis Perez, 55, was inside the theater at the Regal Deer Park & IMAX at 11 p.m. when he put on a ski mask, told minors sitting behind him that he had a gun and put his hands in his pockets and acted like he had a weapon, police said.

Some of the crowd panicked and ran out of the theater. An off-duty Lloyd Harbor police officer in the theater held Perez until security arrived and the entire movie theater was evacuated, police said.

Suffolk County K-9 officers searched all theaters, trash cans and restrooms and no weapons were found, police said.

Perez was charged with making a terroristic threat and held at the First Precinct. He is set to be arraigned Saturday morning at First District Court in Central Islip.

It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.