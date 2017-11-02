This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 68° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 68° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Cops search for evidence of gang activity in Massapequa Preserve

Nassau police officers return to park where body was found in March to look for any indication of MS-13 members’ presence.

Nassau police search the Massapequa Preserve on Thursday,

Nassau police search the Massapequa Preserve on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, and were back on Thursday looking for evidence of gang activity. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Mark Morales  mark.morales@newsday.com @markmorales51
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Nassau police returned to Massapequa Preserve Thursday afternoon to “search for any type of evidence of gang activity,” police said.

About 20 members of the department were dispatched to the 432-acre park where in March the body of Julio Cesar Gonzales-Espantzay, 19, was found.

The police presence was part of an initiative to patrol parks in search of gang violence or evidence in response...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
Headshot
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Patchy morning fog Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, should Forecast: Warmer than normal on LI
Roger Erickson, right, a longtime Minneapolis radio personality Minneosota radio host Roger Erickson dies
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Mayor praises resilience of Stuyvesant students
The Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream. Judge: District owes $1.4M in mall tax dispute
A man reacts after placing an Argentinian soccer Officials: NYC attack suspect inspired by ISIS
The Wainscott property has 315 feet of beach J. Crew boss lists Hamptons home for $21.5M