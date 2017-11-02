Cops search for evidence of gang activity in Massapequa Preserve
Nassau police officers return to park where body was found in March to look for any indication of MS-13 members’ presence.
Nassau police returned to Massapequa Preserve Thursday afternoon to “search for any type of evidence of gang activity,” police said.
About 20 members of the department were dispatched to the 432-acre park where in March the body of Julio Cesar Gonzales-Espantzay, 19, was found.
The police presence was part of an initiative to patrol parks in search of gang violence or evidence in response...
