Police: LI man scammed potential renters

A Brentwood man defrauded and then gave a prospective renter a deposit check that bounced, Suffolk County police said in announcing his arrest Friday.

Aleandro Claudio, 59, showed an apartment to the renter in January and took a deposit, but later told the person the unit was not available. He returned the deposit with a check that bounced and the victim failed to get Claudio to resolve the problem, police said in a news release.

Police investigated and found Claudio had committed other rental scams in January and February whose victims included two young women, a double amputee, a homeless woman and a family with a newborn, Suffolk police said.

Police arrested Claudio at his Blacker Street home on Friday night and charged him with fourth-degree grand larceny, first-degree scheme to defraud and three counts of issuing bad checks. He was also charged with petit larceny and driving without a license. He was booked at the Third Precinct and held overnight.

He is scheduled for an arraignment Saturday in Suffolk County First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said they are continuing to investigate, and anyone who may have been of victim of the scam is urged to call the Third Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8332 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.