Bayport woman arrested in room rental scam, police say

Virginia Wimmer defrauded five people of thousands of dollars, Suffolk County police said.

Virginia Wimmer of Bayport was charged with scheme to defraud, Suffolk County police said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A Bayport woman defrauded five people by taking thousands of dollars in security deposits and then refusing to rent them the promised room in her home, police said.

Virginia Wimmer, 40, accepted payments of between $600 and $1,200 after advertising the Gillette Avenue room on Craigslist between September 2017 and June 2018, Suffolk County police said.

"As the move-in date approached, Wimmer would tell the renter the room was no longer available and refused to return the deposits," police said in a news release.

Wimmer was arrested Monday and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip on charges of scheme to defraud, police said.

Detectives asked anyone else who may be a victim to call them at 631-854-8552.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

