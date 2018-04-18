Shooting reported at Freeport deli, Nassau police say
Nassau County police said they sent an ambulance to the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday morning in Freeport.
“We were requested to send an ambulance to 292 North Main St. for a shooting victim,” a county police spokesman said.
That is the address for the Family Gourmet Deli, records show.
The spokesman said it was too early to tell whether the reported shooting, about 2:35 a.m., would be handled by county or Freeport Village police.
An officer who answered the telephone at the Freeport Police Department declined to comment.
