Long IslandCrime

Shooting reported at Freeport deli, Nassau police say

Freeport Village police respond to a deli on

Freeport Village police respond to a deli on North Main Street in Freeport early Wednesday. Nassau County police said a shooting was reported at the location. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Nassau County police said they sent an ambulance to the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday morning in Freeport.

“We were requested to send an ambulance to 292 North Main St. for a shooting victim,” a county police spokesman said.

That is the address for the Family Gourmet Deli, records show.

The spokesman said it was too early to tell whether the reported shooting, about 2:35 a.m., would be handled by county or Freeport Village police.

An officer who answered the telephone at the Freeport Police Department declined to comment.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

