Venomous and dangerous reptiles were seized Monday from the home and store of a Seaford man who had no licenses for the exotic animals, said officials with the Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

A Nassau police helicopter had to be placed on alert in case someone was bitten by a Gila monster or a beaded lizard and needed to be flown to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, the regional anti-venom center that would order the antidote from Maryland, SPCA officials said.

The owner of the store, Doug Delle Cave, and another man, were arrested on Monday and charges were being prepared overnight, SPCA officials said.

SPCA investigators, joined by Nassau police and the district attorney's office, were initially going to raid just Delle Cave's store, Reptile Rage in Levittown, but once there, they found shipping labels addressed to his Gilling Road home, authorities said.

After authorities got a warrant to search the house, they discovered someone had loaded several Gila monsters and other reptiles into plastic bins in a car, SPCA officials said.

"They were trying to remove the evidence from the house is what we feel," said SPCA President Gary Rogers.

From the store, authorities took a water monitor lizard and a black-throated monitor lizard — some of the largest lizards in the world — and about a dozen turtles, SPCA officials said. Also seized from the car were three Gila monsters, five beaded lizards, an American alligator, two dwarf caimans, which are related to alligators, and other reptiles. Most of them appeared to be in good condition, officials said.

The raids capped an investigation that started more than a year ago when one of Delle Cave's employees was arrested on animal cruelty charges after several reptiles were found in his home, said Det. Matt Roper, chief of law enforcement for the Nassau SPCA.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Investigators discovered that Delle Cave, who used to own D & J Reptiles in Amityville, did not have any permits and licenses to own exotic reptiles, Roper said.

"We found out all his permits had expired," he said.

"There's a huge black market in animal trade with these types of dangerous and venomous animals," he said.

Breeders sell them from states like Arizona and Pennsylvania, where the animal-related laws are not as strict, Roper said.

Some of the exotic lizards can grow up to 6-feet long, and Roper said they can sell for thousands of dollars. These animals aren't used in black market animal fights but allow the owners to boast, he said.

"It's more of a trophy type of situation — who has the more dangerous of the animals," Roper said. "For some strange reason, people like having these exotic, dangerous animals as pets."