Police have announced the arrests of two men and a teen in connection with a residential burglary last month in Westbury.

The third person arrested, Mark Washington, 31, of West 11th Street, Huntington Station, is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip, charged with second-degree burglary. It was not immediately clear when he was arrested.

The other two suspects, arrested with assistance from investigative information provided by Suffolk County police Second Squad detectives, were arraigned on Oct. 24, a day after the burglary took place, Nassau County police said.

Timothy Chapman, 21, of Glenmore Avenue, Central Islip, who police said was charged with second-degree burglary, was being held on $12,500 bond or $7,500 cash bail, according to online court records. Online court records indicate Kamoree Richardson, 16, of Kent Avenue, Lindenhurst, was being held on $10,000 bond or $6,000 bail; Richardson was charged with second-degree burglary, police said.

Police said that at about 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 23, the trio used a ladder to enter a second-story window at a home on Livingston Street in Westbury, cutting the screen and then stealing a floor safe and prescription medication.