Long IslandCrime

Reward offered for information about North Sea house party shooting

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Seven weeks after a shooting at a North Sea house party left three seriously wounded, police announced a "fast-cash" Crime Stoppers award of $2,000 for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

The reward, announced by Suffolk County and Southampton Town police, would be paid within 72 hours of any arrest, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 2:30 a.m. March 2 at a birthday party and music video shoot at a rental house on Long Springs Road, Southampton Town police said.

Two men, both 26, and a 22-year-old Medford woman were seriously injured and transported to Stony Brook University Hospital-Southampton, with two of the victims later transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, police said.

On Wednesday, in connection with the release of the Crime Stoppers reward announcement, police said detectives believe "at least three people" were involved in the shooting, but did not elaborate.

Police said initial estimates were there were about 20 people at the gathering, but later revised that number to upwards of 40 attendees, most of them male, with about "six to eight dancers."

Police had said that detectives investigating the shooting were looking into the possibilities of potential gang affiliations playing a role, but have never further clarified.

Police have said they believe a "significant" amount of shots were fired from outside the home and that shots may have been fired from inside as well. Police have not detailed how many shots were fired or how many times the victims were shot.

Police have also not said if any weapons or physical evidence may have been recovered at the scene.

Southampton police spokeswoman Lt. Susan Ralph said at the time of the shooting that it appeared "multiple weapons" were in possession of those at the scene.

Adding to the confusion, Ralph said last month, was that officers responding to "multiple" 911 calls of shots being fired arrived at the rural location to find partygoers leaving the property in all directions.

Police have not said if the shootings are believed to be targeted.

Police also said the house had been rented for one night through VRBO, in violation of Twon Code, which prohibited single-day rentals.

Newsday contacted the owner of record for the property in the aftermath of the shootings, but he declined comment.

Police said tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers with anonymous tips by calling 1-800-220-TIPS. They also can use a mobile app, which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play, by searching P3 Tips, or submit tips online via www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will remain confidential, police said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

