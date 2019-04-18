More than a year after a retired priest died of injuries he suffered during a home invasion burglary in which he was tied up for at least three days, police are still looking for whoever broke into his Shelter Island home.

The Suffolk County Police Department is once again asking the public to help detectives identify, locate and capture the person or persons who tied up the Rev. Paul Wancura, 87, in March 2018 and stole jewelry and other valuables from him.

Among the jewelry that was taken from Wancura’s home was a Lucien Piccard Seashark watch, police said.

Wancura was found on March 19, 2018, in his bedroom inside his Oak Tree Lane home by a minister from his local Episcopal church who went to check on Wancura because he hadn’t shown up the previous day to preach at a Central Islip church, police had said at the time.

Wancura had a hand amputated because of being tied up, and he died April 16, 2018, of sepsis from his injuries, according to the Rev. Charles McCarron.

Police reminded members of the public on Thursday that there is a $10,000 Fast Cash reward being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Police ask anyone with tips or surveillance footage to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS or send an email to tipsubmit.com.