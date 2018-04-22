Oyster Bay Public Works Commissioner Richard W. Lenz was charged with leaving the scene of an accident on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway on Friday, police said Sunday.

Following an investigation Friday, police visited Lenz’s home but no one answered, a Nassau County police department spokesman said Sunday. Lenz turned himself in to police at an unspecified later time, the spokesman said. Public records show Lenz, 67, lives in Farmingdale.

The incident was first reported by FIOS1 News.

Police said Sunday no injuries or damage were reported. The charge is a misdemeanor.

Details of the accident, which police said took place around 9 p.m. Friday near exit 10 on the southbound side of the expressway, also known as State Route 135, were not available Sunday.

“Although this occurred on his personal time and in his personal vehicle, the matter is under review by the Town Attorney,” Oyster Bay spokesman Brian Nevin said in an email Sunday.

The town board appointed Lenz to his position in February 2017 to replace his predecessor, Richard Betz. Lenz, an engineer, had previously worked for the town and returned to government last year after having worked for Woodbury-based D & B Engineers and Architects, P.C.