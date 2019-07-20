A Middle Island man faces multiple theft charges after being arrested Saturday in connection with items taken from vehicles in Ridge and Middle Island, Suffolk County police said.

Authorities arrested Michael Pearl, 26, around 2:30 p.m. at his home on Rocky Point Road. Officers said they conducted an investigation and found that Pearl took items from parked, unlocked cars between May 22 and July 19.

Police allege Pearl took power tools from a Ford E350 on May 22, landscaping tools from a 2019 utility trailer on July 8, coins and sunglasses from a 2012 Ford F250 and 2008 Ford Edge on July 18, cash and gift cards from a 2016 Hyundai, also on July 18, and a knife from an unidentified car on July 19.

Pearl has been charged with six counts of criminal possession of stolen property. He was being held in jail Saturday. He was scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Pearl's attorney was not immediately available for comment.