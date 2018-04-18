A Hampton Bays man who had a loaded magazine in a pocket and a rifle in his car on school grounds was arrested after a report of a possible stalking, police said on Wednesday.

Todd Tuttle, 46, the police said, told them he was watching his son’s lacrosse game on Tuesday at the Hampton Bays High School. However, he had no son playing at that time, according to the Southampton Town police statement.

A school employee, according to the statement, said the defendant “had been repeatedly stalking her over the past several weeks stemming from a domestic incident involving the two families.”

Police said they found a rifle “associated with the magazine” in the defendant’s car, which was parked at the school.

Tuttle was charged with a felony, unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds, and two misdemeanors, criminal trespass and stalking, the police said.

To enable detectives to finish their investigation, the school on Wednesday morning was placed on a “modified lock down” for a short period, police said.

The investigation continues and detectives urge anyone with information about the case to call detectives at 631-702-2230.

Tuttle’s arraignment and attorney information were not immediately available.