A Northport man is facing menacing and weapons charges after he pointed a loaded rifle at police officers Thursday while holding a butcher knife in his other hand, officials said.

Northport police Thursday responded to a dispute between two tenants inside an apartment complex on Fort Salonga Road, authorities said.

The first police officer to arrive on the scene shortly before midnight interviewed the complainant, who was bleeding from the mouth, Northport police said. The victim said Logan Arens, 22, who lives in the basement apartment, had punched him in the face, officials said.

As two Northport Police officers went to the basement to find Arens they were confronted by the suspect, standing at the bottom of the stairs with a rifle in his left hand and a butcher knife in his right hand, authorities said.

Arens then pointed the rifle up the stairs at the lead officer who drew his service weapon and ordered the suspect to drop the weapon, which was loaded with one round in the chamber and eight rounds in the magazine, authorities said. Arens hesitated momentarily but eventually put down the rifle, police said. The officer then ordered Arens to put down the knife and the suspect complied after four requests, authorities said.

“This is a situation that very well may have ended much differently," said Northport Police Chief Bill Ricca. "The officer used an extraordinary amount restraint and brought it to a conclusion without a tragic outcome.”

Arens was arraigned in Northport Village Justice Court Friday and charged with menacing a police officer, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree harassment. He was released on $5,000 bail and is due back in court April 22.

It was not immediately clear if Arens had a defense attorney.