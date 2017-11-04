This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Long IslandCrime

Riverhead cops: 2 arrested after group assaults man

By Laura Blasey  laura.blasey@newsday.com @lblasey
Riverhead police arrested two men early Saturday after officers responded to a report of an assault.

Police said they received a call at about 12:18 a.m. that a man was beaten by a group on Hamilton Avenue in Riverhead.

At the scene, police found a victim with injuries not considered life-threatening. A group of people scattered when officers arrived and two men were arrested, police said.

The victim was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment.

The two men were taken to the Riverhead Police Department. Police charged both Jason Serafico, 18, of Riverhead, and Lucas Canel-Kibler, 19, of Riverhead, with one count of second-degree harassment.

It was not clear when Serafico and Canel-Kibler would be arraigned or if they had attorneys.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call police at 631-727-4500.

Laura Blasey covers trending stories and breaking news for the Long Island desk. She has been at Newsday since 2015 and is a University of Maryland alumna.

