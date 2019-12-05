Police seek pair in Riverhead burglary spree

Detectives have released surveillance photos of a man and woman they said are suspected of a burglary spree that occurred Wednesday in Riverhead.

Riverhead Town police said homeowners on Joyce Drive, Merritts Pond Road and Ackerly Street all reported the burglaries, telling investigators jewelry, prescription medication and other items had been taken. The second two locations are about a 1/2 mile south of the first burglary site.

The burglaries all occurred within about two hours of each other.

Police said the first incident occurred on Joyce Drive at about 11:30 a.m., with surveillance cameras at a nearby home capturing the footage of the man and woman, both believed to be in their 20s or early 30s.

Police said that in the first burglary the suspects entered through an unlocked rear sliding door, taking jewelry and unspecified assorted items from the home.

In the second incident, which occurred around 1:30 p.m., police said the suspects forced open a side door, entering the house on Merritts Pond Road and stealing jewelry, loose change and medication from the home.

In the third incident, on Ackerly, the suspects entered through an unlocked rear slider to steal jewelry and other items, police said.

Investigators said the description of the couple was obtained after a resident on Merritts Pond Road told police the couple had knocked on the door, claiming they were looking for a lost dog. Police said they then were able to find the couple in the surveillance footage from the first burglary scene.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the burglaries to call them at 631-727-4500, ext. 633. All calls will remain confidential.