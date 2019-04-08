A Riverhead man who authorities allege tried to rob another man while threatening him with a knife at a Home Depot parking lot in Riverhead on Sunday has been arrested and charged with attempted robbery, according to police.

Able Tsang, 59, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on one count of first-degree attempted robbery in Riverhead Town Justice Court, town police said in a news release. Attorney information was not available.

The alleged victim, whom police did not identify, told authorities that a stranger rushed him, knocked him to the ground, displayed a knife and demanded money in the Home Depot parking lot at 1550 Old Country Rd., according to police.

Police said the man told them the suspect fled to a nearby parked vehicle.

“The victim was able to record the license plate of the vehicle and called 911 to report the incident” about 6 p.m., police said.

Patrol units found Tsang at his home and the alleged victim identified Tsang as the man who attacked him, police said. Police took Tsang into custody.

Police asked anyone who might be a witness to call the department at 631-727-4500, extension 321.