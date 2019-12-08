Four people were injured during an armed home invasion in Riverhead early Sunday morning in which the victims appeared to be the intended targets of the attack, Riverhead Town police said.

Shots were fired from a “long gun” police said although none of the injuries appeared to be gun-related, police said.

Two people entered an apartment on Doctors Path about 3:15 a.m. and fired multiple shots, police said. A struggle between the attackers and the victims ensued. It was initially reported that two people were suffering from gunshot wounds, although that was incorrect, police said.

Four people involved were taken to local hospitals. Two other people involved were not injured.

It is not clear if those injured were the attackers or the victims. Police did release the names of the suspects or say if they have been charged with crimes.

No further details were immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.