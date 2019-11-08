TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Morning
SEARCH
35° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Riverhead man robbed at knifepoint near his home, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Two men were charged with robbing a man at knifepoint outside his home Thursday night in Riverhead, Riverhead Town police said.

Police said the victim, identified only as a 32-year-old man, was "standing near his residence" when he was approached by the two suspects, who then displayed a knife and beat the man "about the head," stealing his cellphone and cash before fleeing on foot.

Following a canvass of the area, police arrested Victorino Reynosa, 31, of Sag Harbor, and Wilber Estuardo Garrido Veliz, 31, of Riverhead.

Both were charged with one count of first-degree robbery. Reynosa was additionally charged with one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police said property belonging to the victim was recovered during the arrests.

Both men were held overnight for arraignment Friday, police said. It was not known if they were represented by counsel.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The Social Play Haus in Plainview. New family play center and cafe opens on LI
This Lindenhurst house is on the market for LI round house lists for $579,990
Dawn Covino of Hauppauge was 38 when learned She sent 23andMe her DNA. They told her she's intersex
James Uvena, a 100-year-old World War II Army Event honors vets for a lifetime of public service
Frances Cabasso, center, exits a federal courthouse in Feds: LI firm illegally sold Chinese-made equipment as American-made
Homes by Southold Town Beach in Southold are FEMA delays start of big change in flood insurance program
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search