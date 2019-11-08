Two men were charged with robbing a man at knifepoint outside his home Thursday night in Riverhead, Riverhead Town police said.

Police said the victim, identified only as a 32-year-old man, was "standing near his residence" when he was approached by the two suspects, who then displayed a knife and beat the man "about the head," stealing his cellphone and cash before fleeing on foot.

Following a canvass of the area, police arrested Victorino Reynosa, 31, of Sag Harbor, and Wilber Estuardo Garrido Veliz, 31, of Riverhead.

Both were charged with one count of first-degree robbery. Reynosa was additionally charged with one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police said property belonging to the victim was recovered during the arrests.

Both men were held overnight for arraignment Friday, police said. It was not known if they were represented by counsel.