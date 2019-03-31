After stealing from a Riverhead CVS, a woman fled police with two babies in her vehicle while under the influence, hitting a telephone pole, a parked vehicle and a house's fence before coming to a stop Saturday, police said.

The woman and her passenger, also charged with the CVS theft, were arrested after the crash, Riverhead Town police said in a news release.

About 11 a.m. Saturday, police got a call that there had been a larceny at the CVS at 1140 Old Country Rd., police said.

Police found the described vehicle and tried to stop it, police said. The driver fled and struck the pole, vehicle and fence, nearly hitting a home on Hamilton Avenue before stopping.

The driver’s 4-month-old son and 1-year-old daughter were uninjured but were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation, police said. Child Protective Services was notified.

The driver, Dominique S. Scaggs, 29, of Calverton, and her passenger, Alicia M. Descalzo, 35, of Riverhead, were both arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, police said.

Scaggs was also charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, a class E felony under Leandra's Law for having two children under age 15 in the car, police said. In addition, she was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, unlawful fleeing a police officer, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and numerous vehicle and traffic violations.

Both were held for arraignment, police said. Attorney information for them was not available Sunday.