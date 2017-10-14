A Riverhead woman’s adult male roommate has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing her 5-year-old son, State Police said Saturday.

Amilcar Alvarado, 32, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, after the boy’s mother walked into the Riverside barracks of the State Police at about 3:35 p.m. Friday to report the alleged crimes, police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Police said the alleged abuse occurred earlier in the week at a residence in Riverhead; upon further investigation Alvarado was located and arrested, police said.

Alvarado was being held in the Suffolk County jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash bail, authorities said. He is due back in court on Tuesday.