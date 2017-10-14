A Riverhead woman’s adult male roommate has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing her 5-year-old son, State Police said Saturday.
Amilcar Alvarado, 32, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, after the boy’s mother walked into the Riverside barracks of the State Police at about 3:35 p.m. Friday to report the alleged crimes, police said.
Police said the alleged abuse occurred earlier in the week at a residence in Riverhead; upon further investigation Alvarado was located and arrested, police said.
Alvarado was being held in the Suffolk County jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash bail, authorities said. He is due back in court on Tuesday.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.