TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
54° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Man found dead in Riverhead was likely murdered, Suffolk police say

Police are investigating the death of a man

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found when officers responded to a 911 call for an abandoned vehicle in Riverhead Wednesday night. Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Officers responding to a 911 call of an abandoned vehicle in Riverhead Wednesday night found a man dead, police said.

Suffolk County police said the victim has been identified as Marco Grisales, 39, of Sag Harbor, and said preliminary indications are he was murdered.

Police said the abandoned vehicle, found alongside the road on Roanoke Avenue south of Green Tree Drive, was reported in a 911 call to Riverhead Town police at about 7:40 p.m.

Police said responding Riverhead officers found Grisales. Suffolk Homicide Squad detectives were then dispatched to investigate and determined Grisales suffered "head injuries" that were likely fatal.

Police did not release any additional details of the investigation, but said the incident has been classified as a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the case to call Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during NYC schools to close indefinitely if infection rate hits 3%, mayor says 
Dr. Sharon Nachman, Chief of Division of Pediatric Experts: Vaccine trials help participants, research
Ann Marie Drago, center, leaves a courtroom in Judge refuses to drop top charge in anti-gang activist's death 
A person was struck by a train just LIRR: Long Beach branch service restored after train hits person
President-elect Joe Biden, joined by Vice President-elect Kamala Latest updates: President-elect Biden moves forward as Trump continues challenge
97 year old, World War II veteran Joseph Former VFW post gains new life as home for military artifacts
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search