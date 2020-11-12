Officers responding to a 911 call of an abandoned vehicle in Riverhead Wednesday night found a man dead, police said.

Suffolk County police said the victim has been identified as Marco Grisales, 39, of Sag Harbor, and said preliminary indications are he was murdered.

Police said the abandoned vehicle, found alongside the road on Roanoke Avenue south of Green Tree Drive, was reported in a 911 call to Riverhead Town police at about 7:40 p.m.

Police said responding Riverhead officers found Grisales. Suffolk Homicide Squad detectives were then dispatched to investigate and determined Grisales suffered "head injuries" that were likely fatal.

Police did not release any additional details of the investigation, but said the incident has been classified as a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the case to call Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.