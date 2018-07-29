Two people were shot in a downtown Riverhead parking lot early Sunday morning, police said.

The victims were found with gunshot wounds in the First Street parking lot by police officers, who heard shots while responding to several complaints about a large party nearby just after midnight, police said.

The men, who were not immediately identified, are in stable condition with nonlife-threatening injuries after undergoing surgery at the Peconic Bay Medical Center, Riverhead police said.

The shooting appears to have been targeted, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead Police Detectives at 631-727-4500, ext 332. Calls will remain confidential, police said.