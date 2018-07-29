TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
74° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Two shot in downtown Riverhead parking lot, police say

Town of Riverhead Police at the scene of

Town of Riverhead Police at the scene of a shooting in downtown Riverhead early Sunday morning. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com
Print

Two people were shot in a downtown Riverhead parking lot early Sunday morning, police said.

The victims were found with gunshot wounds in the First Street parking lot by police officers, who heard shots while responding to several complaints about a large party nearby just after midnight, police said.

The men, who were not immediately identified, are in stable condition with nonlife-threatening injuries after undergoing surgery at the Peconic Bay Medical Center, Riverhead police said.

The shooting appears to have been targeted, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead Police Detectives at 631-727-4500, ext 332. Calls will remain confidential, police said.

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Howard Koenig, superintendent of the Central Islip school 6 LI districts grapple with by-school spending reports
James Liguori, seen here on March 27 in Fractured village board to have first meeting
Brookhaven Town Hall in Brookhaven on Oct. 9, Town proposes social media policy for employees
Carmen Powell said that in October she evacuated Residents, officials at odds over trailers for storm victims
This Kings Point home, situated on an acre $2.8M LI home designed by movie architect
Casey Orr, the youngest female chief of the First aid chief is young and experienced