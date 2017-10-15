Riverhead police are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating three suspects they say tried to steal a man’s cellphone after punching and kicking him.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday when the victim, 29, said he was talking on his phone near East Avenue Extension and East Second Street and was approached by three teenagers — two male and a female.

One of the suspects struck the man in the face and demanded the phone, police said. When he refused to turn it over, the victim was punched and kicked by the three, police said. The victim was able to call out for help and the suspects fled.

Police said the victim was treated at the scene by the Riverhead ambulance squad and taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for additional treatment. Police added his injuries were “non-life-threatening.’

The suspects were described only as all being in their late teens.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500, ext. 302. All calls will be kept confidential.