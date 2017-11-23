Four people were arrested in a crackdown on impaired drivers in the Town of Riverhead that began Wednesday night, according to police.

Riverhead and Village of Quogue police increased enforcement and set up several checkpoints Wednesday evening, at which they arrested Ralph W. Tuthill, 65, of Mattituck, Susan Strein, 57, of Bellport, Taneasha Walker, 25, of Southampton, and Jessica M. Coleman, 26, of Copiague.

Tuthill, Strein and Walker were charged with driving while intoxicated.

Coleman was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and unlawful possession of marijuana.

All four were transported to the Riverhead Police Department, where they were processed and held awaiting arraignment.

The arrests were made as part of the continuing efforts by the Suffolk District Attorney’s DWI Task Force, according to Riverhead police.

Police in Nassau and Suffolk counties announced this week that they began a crackdown on intoxicated drivers Wednesday night, one of the biggest bar nights of the year, known as “Blackout Wednesday.”

“Here’s your warning, take it now: If you drink and drive in this county we will arrest you,” Nassau County acting police commissioner Patrick Ryder said at a news conference in Mineola Wednesday. “We will take your car and seize it. You will have to hire an attorney and we will turn it over to our partners in the district attorney’s office who will prosecute you and make sure you pay the price.”

