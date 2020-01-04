A knife-wielding robber stole a woman’s cash and cellphone outside a Chase Bank branch in Riverhead on Friday evening, town police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. in the Chase Bank parking lot at 7 Peconic Ave., police said in a statement.

Police said a 63-year-old woman told them she went into the bank and completed a transaction, and upon returning to her vehicle, she was accosted by a man who was holding a knife and demanded her pocketbook. Police said the woman gave the suspect her pocketbook which had cash and her cellphone before he fled westbound through the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Riverhead Town police at 631-727-4500.