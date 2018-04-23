TODAY'S PAPER
Police: 2 arrested after Riverhead stabbing

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Two men were arrested and charged with second-degree assault after a fight that saw one man airlifted to a hospital with stab wounds Sunday evening in Riverhead, police said.

Riverhead Town police said Michael Lozano-Bueno, 17, and Juan Jose Valencia Serna, 18, both of Riverhead, were arrested following a search — after officers were called to a home on Maple Avenue at 7:21 p.m. by 911 callers reporting “a fight with possible victims of an assault.”

Arriving officers found a male victim “bleeding from multiple stab wounds to the head, back, arm and hand,” according to an account by police.

The victim, whose name was not released, was treated at the scene by a crew from Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance, then was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital by a medevac helicopter.

Police did not disclose any injuries, but said the victim was in stable condition and was expected to recover.

Arraignment information was not available.

Headshot
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

