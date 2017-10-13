A Riverhead woman was charged with animal cruelty after her 9-year-old pit bull was found covered with feces and urine in an enclosed space, officials said.
“Our detective made a determination that the dog had been left in horrible conditions,” Chief Roy Gross of the Suffolk County SPCA said in an interview Friday.
“There was feces and urine everywhere. The smell was overwhelming. There was moldy food, no water and the dog had an untreated injury,” Gross said.
Gross said the SPCA had been notified about the dog’s condition by Southampton Town police officers, who had gone to the home in response to a report of a downed power line.
Alicia Spradley, 33, was charged Thursday with animal cruelty, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail, and was scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Nov. 3, Gross said.
