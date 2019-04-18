Cops: Man, 18, arrested after road rage incident

Police arrested an East Islip man after, they said, he pointed a BB gun at a motorist during a road rage incident on the Southern State Parkway in North Amityville on Thursday afternoon.

Nicholas V. Hollifield, 18, faces charges of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing, both misdemeanors, in connection with the 12:40 p.m. incident near Exit 32 and Route 110, State Police Troop L said in a news release.

Hollifield was driving westbound in a blue 2016 Chrysler 200 when, police said, he pointed a BB gun at another motorist “after allegedly being tailgated.”

After the incident, Nassau police officers located Hollifield on Carlisle Road in Wantagh, officials said, adding that he was being held at Nassau County Detention Center until arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on Friday.