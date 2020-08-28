TODAY'S PAPER
Road rage leads to arrest of NYC man in attack in East Hampton Village parking lot, police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A road rage incident prompted the arrest of a man linked to an attack in the parking lot of a Long Island bank this week, authorities said.

Charles Harrison Streep, 31, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation, East Hampton Village police said in a statement. Streep caused the victim, who was not identified, serious head trauma that required emergency surgery, police said. 

Police said they responded to a "possible fight" about 11:30 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of a Chase Bank, 66 Main St. Police did not specify what occurred during the alleged road rage incident that prompted the fight.

Streep was arrested Thursday morning at a East Hampton home on Pondview Lane, police said. He was described by police in the statement as a "New York City man."

Streep was arraigned Thursday and released on $5,000 bail by East Hampton Town Justice Steve Tekulsky, police said.

Tekulsky ordered Streep to return to court on an unspecified date.

Neither Streep, nor an attorney believed to be representing him, could be reached Friday.

