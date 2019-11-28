TODAY'S PAPER
Man stabbed in Manorville road-rage dispute, police say

Investigators probe a vehicle in which a man

Investigators probe a vehicle in which a man was stabbed during a road-rage dispute in Manorville on Thursday. Credit: James Carbone

By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@newsday.com @lisalcolangelo
A man was stabbed following a Thursday afternoon road-rage incident in Manorville, according to Suffolk County police.

The victim, who was not identified, is being treated at Stony Book University Hospital for serious injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle and has not been located, police said.

Police received a call at 2:37 p.m. about the incident, which police said took place at the intersection of Wading River Road and South Street.

In a statement, police officials said a man was “driving erratically” and trying to pass other vehicles while travelling northbound on Wading River Road. A second driver thought his vehicle had been struck and pulled over into a parking lot at South Street and Wading River Road.

It turned out the car was not hit but the erratic driver stopped and engaged the other driver in a fight, stabbing him in the stomach, police said.

The victim’s wife, who was also in the car, was not injured.

An investigation is ongoing by the Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad.

Lisa L. Colangelo

Lisa joined Newsday as a staff writer in 2019. She previously worked at amNewYork, the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment.

