Police review video in suspected road rage shooting on Sunrise Highway

The gunman fired through his passenger window; the bullet struck the other car's door before hitting the other driver, police said.

On Monday, Det. Lt. Shaun Spillane of the Suffolk County Police Department said surveillance video is being reviewed in the hopes of finding the driver who shot a man in a suspected road rage incident Sunday on Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst. (Credit: News 12 Long Island)

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Police detectives are reviewing surveillance video in the hopes of finding the driver who shot another driver in a suspected road rage incident Sunday afternoon on Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst.

Suffolk police Det. Lt. Shaun Spillane said the bullet lodged near the victim's spine; he was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was stable but in critical condition.

The unidentified injured driver and his passenger — both 24-year-old men — told police the shooter tried to cut off their Buick as the eastbound cars neared Straight Path at about 2 p.m.

“They said this subject tried to cut them off.  And then… when [the driver] tried to cut them off again they wouldn’t let him in,” Spillane said Monday.

Both cars stopped at a light on Sunrise Highway at Straight Path, the detective said. The shooter's car was in the left lane and the victim's car was in the right lane, he said.

“When traffic proceeded, they said, the suspect pointed a gun out the window and fired a single shot at them,” Spillane said.

The gunman fired through his passenger window; the bullet struck the other car's door before hitting the other driver, police said. The injured driver pulled over; his passenger called 911.

The police, canvassing stores for video of the shooting, have obtained footage from three, and are checking nearby red light cameras, Spillane said. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.  

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

