Nassau County police are looking for a man who they said robbed another man at gunpoint on Saturday.

Marc Petitto, 28, of Franklin Square, got into the victim’s car at the intersection of Hempstead Turnpike and New Hyde Park Road about 1:40 p.m., police said.

Petitto then pulled a gun on the victim, who thought he was going to buy a cellphone, and demanded his money, police said in a news release.

The armed man then ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Investigators describe the man as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds and last seen wearing a dark coat and hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.