Rob Walker, former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano’s top aide, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single count of obstruction of justice and likely faces a prison sentence of less than 2 years.

In entering his plea at federal court in Central Islip, Walker, 44, of Hicksville, said: "I knowingly and unfortunately … met with an informant working with the government and I asked him not to disclose the $5,000 he gave me."

The case grew out of a federal investigation into possible corruption in the awarding of contracts by Nassau County government, according to Eastern District prosecutors.

Walker’sindictment resulted from what prosecutors said was his alleged receipt of $5,000 from an undisclosed county contractor and his attempts to cover up his actions.

A second charge against Walker making false statements to the FBI was dropped as part of a plea deal.

Walker’s old boss, Mangano, and his wife, Linda, are awaiting sentencing after their conviction in March on unrelated federal corruption charges.

Afterward Walker declined to comment.

Walker’s attorney, Brian Griffin, of Garden City, said: "Today Mr. Walker pled guilty to a single count of obstruction of justice. The remainder of the indictment was dismissed. This negotiated plea agreement is and was a fair resolution of the matter. Mr. Walker accepts responsibility for his conduct and we will now turn our attention to sentencing matters."

Eastern District prosecutor Artie McConnell declined to comment.

Under sentencing guidelines McConnell in court said he estimated Walker will face 12 to 18 months in prison but he added that the government expects to ask for a greater sentence.

Griffin disagreed with that estimate and said he believes those guidelines would call for a sentence of between 10 and 16 months. Griffin said he would ask for a sentence below the guidelines.

U.S. District Court Judge Joan Azrack said the sentencing guidelines were only advisory and she would decide on a sentence after she gets the probation report. Walker can only appeal the plea if he gets a sentence of more than 21 months, she said.

Federal law calls for a maximum sentence of 20 years but such a sentence is unlikely.

Walker, a former Republican state assemblyman from Hicksville, was indicted in February 2018 on both the charges of obstruction of justice and lying to FBI agents. He had pleaded not guilty.

His indictment came more than two years after Walker confirmed, while testifying in the corruption trial of former State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, that federal prosecutors were investigating his role in county contracts that went to political campaign contributors. Skelos and his son, Adam, retried last July, were found guilty of bribery, conspiracy and extortion charges.

Prosecutors had said in court papers that the case against Walker centered around a $5,000 cash payment an unnamed contractor allegedly gave him in October 2014 after a University of Notre Dame home football game.

They said Walker went to the game at the contractor’s invitation.

Walker spoke to the contractor several times “in an attempt to convince the contractor to conceal the existence of the $5,000 payment from the grand jury,” when he heard about the a federal investigation corruption investigation in Nassau County government, including the alleged payment, according to the papers.

Walker then urged the contractor to provide “a false explanation” to the grand jury about “both the character of the payment and the reasons for the payment,” prosecutors said.

Walker returned the $5,000 at meeting he arranged with the contractor in a Hicksville park, according to the papers. But the FBI had surveilled the meeting and the contractor turned the $5,000 over to agents when Walker left the park.

When FBI agents questioned Walker about the situation, he allegedly made false statements, including denying he got any cash payments from the contractor, the records said.

Defense attorney Griffin previously had said that the government’s allegation, “even as accepted at face value,” was “not illegal conduct.”

The defense attorney added: “There is no tieback. There is norelation bacto a contribution for any additional services for the county. … This is a 20-plus-year friend whom Mr. Walker took a personal trip with. And the U.S. Supreme Court has been clear on this issue. It is not illegal to do that.”

Before his top role in county government, Walker was in the State Assembly after winning a 2005 special election.

He previously had been deputy parks commissioner in the Town of Oyster Bay after working as an assistant to then-Town Supervisor John Venditto.

Walker is now a consultant. His mother, Rose Marie Walker, is a Republican Nassau legislator and former Town of Oyster Bay councilwoman.