Rob Walker, the former chief deputy for ex-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, will serve an 18-month-sentence in federal prison after an attempted cover-up of a cash payment he took from a county contractor while serving as the municipality's second most powerful official.

U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack announced the penalty at a Tuesday afternoon sentencing in Central Islip following Walker's obstruction of justice conviction. The judge also imposed a 2-years of supervised release as part of the sentence.

"This is reprehensible behavior by such a high-ranking government official," Azrack said.

She also called Walker's conduct "business as usual" in the "corrupt culture" of Nassau County government and politics.

Walker declined to comment after leaving the courthouse.

The judge ordered him to surrender to prison officials on Feb. 7.

The 46-year-old former state assemblyman and accomplished Republican Party fundraiser from Hicksville pleaded guilty in 2019 after an indictment a year earlier connected to a probe of a $5,000 payment he accepted from a Ridge businessman.

Walker later returned the cash — not knowing that by then the contractor was working with the FBI.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Artie McConnell had asked Azrack to punish the former Nassau chief deputy county executive with four years in prison, saying Walker brazenly misused his government position.

Walker's attorney, Brian Griffin, had asked the judge to give his client probation. He previously called Walker "a proud career public servant who committed a single criminal act" and someone who is "devastated that his actions cost him a career he loved and was good at."

Probation officials calculated Walker’s sentencing range under federal guidelines as 12 to 18 months in prison.

Walker’s indictment grew out of an investigation into whether Nassau public officials had taken money from county contractors and if those parties then tried to conceal their actions, according to federal prosecutors.

When pleading guilty, Walker admitted he had "met with an informant working with the government and … asked him not to disclose the $5,000 he gave me."

The case centered around cash that contractor Anthony Gulino gave Walker in 2014 after a University of Notre Dame football game in Indiana. Prosecutors said Walker accepted Gulino’s invitation to the game and took the money before returning to Long Island.

But when Walker learned of a corruption probe that included the circumstances surrounding the payment, he spoke to Gulino several times to try to convince him to conceal its existence from the grand jury, according to prosecutors.

They said Walker also urged Gulino to tell investigators he had borrowed the money to pay for a relative’s cancer treatment. Finally, Walker arranged to meet Gulino in a Hicksville parking lot and gave him an envelope with $5,000 in it during a meeting that the FBI was surveilling.

Walker explained to the contractor that he hadn’t told anyone about the money and that it didn’t exist, before agreeing that Gulino shouldn’t say a word to the grand jury, prosecutors said.

They also had alleged that Walker later lied to the FBI about the payment, but a charge of making false statements to special agents was dropped as part of his plea deal.

Walker started as an intern for Mangano and went on to manage Mangano’s 2009 upset victory in the county executive race before becoming his second-in-command.

As chief deputy, he oversaw millions of dollars in procurement, hiring and other municipal undertakings that included labor negotiations, renovations to Nassau Coliseum and repairs after superstorm Sandy.

The Hickville Republican Committee that Walker led took in $1.37 million between 2009 and 2018, according to the Board of Elections, with many of the donations coming from county contractors.

The same judge who sentenced Walker is presiding in a separate corruption case against Mangano and his wife, Linda, following their convictions at a 2019 retrial. They have yet to be sentenced and are seeking a new trial while claiming that Harendra Singh, the chief witness government in their case, committed perjury.

Gulino also was part of the Mangano case, when he testified under a cooperation agreement with the prosecution while trying to win leniency after pleading guilty to tax evasion in 2017.

Prosecutors said in a recently unsealed court filing that Gulino's cooperation agreement in the Mangano case was redacted before it was admitted into evidence at trial proceedings to conceal Gulino's dual role as a cooperator against Walker.

In the Mangano case, Gulino told jurors he gave the then-county executive $3,600 in cash in 2012 after doing a free railing repair at the politician’s Bethpage home to get "access" to the GOP official.

In Walker’s case, prosecutors asked Azrack ahead of the sentencing to consider other "relevant conduct" when punishing him, including that Walker received hundreds of thousands of dollars from two political organizations, Friends of Ed Mangano and the Hicksville Republican Committee, to pay personal credit card bills.

McConnell had said that included Walker getting more than $250,000 from the Mangano organization to pay off personal charges without providing receipts. But Griffin had countered that Walker didn’t have a Mangano campaign credit card and paid for political expenses before providing records and getting reimbursed.

The prosecution also asked Azrack to consider the banking records of Walker's former county special assistant, suggesting she gave him kickbacks from county contracts she won after he helped her set up a consulting business in 2012 — an allegation the defense denied.

Prosecutors also alleged, without charging Walker, that a printing company official told federal investigators Walker solicited $12,000 in payments after Walker, while volunteering for an aspiring congressman, hired the printer to do $125,000 in business for the campaign. Walker's attorney said the money was a consulting fee.

The U.S. Attorney's Office also asked Azrack to consider when punishing Walker what McConnell said appeared to be a pay-to-play gratuity Walker received in connection with a Superstorm Sandy-related contract involving VIP Splash Waterways Recovery Group Inc. that authorities investigated without filing charges.

Newsday previously reported the company was incorporated just days before the county solicited bids for Sandy cleanup, and the company contributed to Walker's Hicksville political club the day he signed an $8.2 milion contract amendment.

The defense had asked the judge to consider that Walker testified as a government witness during the 2015 federal corruption trial of former State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and his son Adam Skelos, providing "significant and useful" cooperation for the prosecution. Walker’s cooperation was "not without risk to himself" because he was still a Republican Party member and in a political job, Griffin argued.

But McConnell said Walker refused to speak to law enforcement until he had immunity and had to be compelled to testify against Skelos.

Walker, whose mother is a Republican county legislator, also previously served as deputy parks commissioner in the Town of Oyster Bay.